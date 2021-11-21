Exporters need uninterrupted gas to meet shipment dates

UK-Pakistan Business Council on Saturday said that the export Industry badly needs an uninterrupted supply of gas to meet shipment dates of export orders.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Majid Yousaf in Lahore, Chairman UK-Pakistan Business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the federal government in the larger national interests must devise such a viable strategy that export Industry should not be affected at all otherwise it will definitely slow down the economic growth resulting in loss of foreign exchange besides depriving the foreign buyers and markets.

He said that the world over, the industrial sector especially export-oriented is always accorded top priority for the supply of gas and electricity over other commercial activities because both fuels are termed as engines of growth and their lifelines, according to a statement received on Saturday.

He said that the government is expecting total exports of $38.7 billion in a current financial year compared to $25.3 billion last fiscal year. He said that in order to achieve this target, the export Industry should be fully ensured regular gas provision.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that natural gas is the second most used energy source among industries after electricity which also fuels many industrial processes that produce materials and goods ranging from glass to clothing and it’s an important ingredient in export products as well.

Majid Yousaf stressed the urgent need for unlocking new energy resources for meeting ever-increasing national needs especially the industrial sector on top priority. He said that industry is always considered as a backbone of the economy which he added must be given vital importance for the survival of the country.

He said that to avert cancellation of export orders, federal energy minister Hammad Raza and commerce advisor to PM Abdul Razak must take all stakeholders into confidence while finalising the distribution of gas supply during the period of its acute shortage in the country.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also CEO of Pakistan Furniture Council assured the delegation that their grievances will be taken up immediately with higher authorities for their immediate redressal and even the federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also be involved to voice their genuine concerns.