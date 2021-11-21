Govt taking steps for sustainable growth rate: Dr Baqir

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps for sustainable growth and reducing inflation in the country. There has been an issue of price hikes and exchange rates but we were trying to control it with effective policies, he said while talking to a private television channel. We had to increase the mark-up rate to overcome inflation and balance the current account deficit, he added. Replying to a question about the demands of International Monetary Funds (IMF), he said that the government was making the decisions in the larger interest of the country. Replying to a question about rising dollar and commodity rates, he said that Pakistan was facing pressure due to changing situation in Afghanistan. He, however, said that the government was trying to decrease imports and increase exports to achieve a sustainable growth rate in the next year.













