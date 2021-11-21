Pakistani cities lagging in economic, commercial growth: FPCCI

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has said that lack of investment in infrastructure is making Pakistani cities lag behind in economic and commercial growth. Globally, the share of cities in any country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 80pc – however in Pakistan, it is still around 55pc, he added. Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo maintained this phenomenon is due to the absence of Urban Planning through a Master Plan and Lack of Investments in Infrastructure of Cities; namely, poor transportation networks; abysmal health and educational facilities; insufficient provision of utilities like water, sanitation, gas and electricity; underdeveloped industrial areas, etc. He said that this negligence has been observed with profound concern during successive governments and he does not blame only the current provincial and federal governments. Mr. Obaid Saleem Patel, Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Urban Development, pointed out that United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has forewarned that due to incessant rural-urban migration, approximately 50pc of Pakistan’s population will be living in cities.













