Five reasons to make a wintertime trip to Scotland this year

If the last 18 months have taught us anything, it is that we truly have some wondrous landscapes and jaw-dropping natural attractions right on our doorstep. That doesn’t just go for Northern Ireland, but also for the nearest neighbour across the Irish Sea. Home to expansive lochs, immersive national parks, ancestral castles and an emergent gastronomy scene that needs to be seen to be believed – Scotland offers experiences to suit everyone.

With more people than ever choosing Scotland for their winter break, we took a look at five reasons to make the trip this year:

YOU CAN EXPLORE BEAUTY IN THE LOCH LOMOND NATIONAL PARK — home to Britain’s largest freshwater lake, Loch Lomond National Park offers a taste of Scotland’s rich beauty.

Starting in the town of Balloch – at the foot of Loch Lomond – you can make your way through scenic National Park, taking in everything that it has to offer.

From the wildness of the Three Lochs Forest Drive, to the beauty of the smaller lakes in the Park, to the challenge of mountains like Ben A’an, to the quaintness of small historic villages like Callendar – the National Park is a jewel right in the heart of the country.

YOU CAN INDULGE IN GLASGOW’S VIBRANT GASTRONOMY SCENE — Glasgow’s food scene has emerged as one of the most vibrant and exciting in the UK in recent years, offering a chance for visitors to sample the best in culinary excellence in Scotland’s largest city.

With the Finnieston area of the city having developed into a hub for good food, visitors will be at home in the unique tastes offered in this part of Glasgow.

But as well as the new, tourists are also implored to embrace tradition in Glasgow. Famous for deep frying everything and anything, you’ll have to try a deep-fried Mars chocolate bar when you visit a local chippie. Just don’t expect to be able to move for a while after eating this calorific dish!

And for vegans, 2018 was named as Glasgow’s ‘Year of Veganism’, with the city being the most vegan-friendly in the UK.

You can embrace the history of iconic Scottish Castles – only an hour’s drive south-west down the Ayrshire coast from Glasgow – and just an hour’s drive up from Cairnryan – Culzean Castle should be top of your list for somewhere to visit to embrace the history of Scotland’s castles.

This architectural masterpiece rests on top of a cliff amidst a Country Park overlooking the Firth of Clyde, guaranteeing you absolutely breath-taking views in every direction you can see.

YOU CAN SAMPLE THE FINEST DRINKS IN THE WORLD — it hardly needs to be said – but Scotland is world-renowned for its whisky.

Known as the ‘water of life’ and dubbed by the Scots as a ‘dram’, Scottish whiskies are an essential part of the tourist experience.

The best place to find good whiskies is, of course, at the distilleries themselves.

Places like the Glengoyne Distillery – located just outside of Glasgow – offer unique visitor experiences in and of themselves. Here, your senses will be immersed in the whisky making process, while you’ll also get a chance to taste one of the best whiskies that money can buy.

