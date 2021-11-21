High-end handbags go up for auction in London

A wide range of designer handbags are going under the hammer at a Christie’s auction this month, with some expected to fetch more than $100,000. “Handbags Online: The London Edit” is open for bidding until Nov. 23, with bags, luggage and accessories on offer. Highlights include handbags in a range of colours by French luxury leather goods maker Hermes, known for its $10,000 plus Birkin and Kelly ranges. Leading the lot is a Hermes Birkin 20 Matte Béton Alligator, White Togo & Swift Leather Faubourg Sellier bag, depicting the front of Hermes’ flagship Paris store in Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore. Released this year in limited numbers, the bag has a price estimate of 80,000 pounds – 100,000 pounds.













