Hide that bottle: navigating alcohol taboos at Qatar World Cup

DOHA: Toasting a win will be a very different experience at next year’s World Cup in Qatar, where football fans can only drink in certain places and must respect Islamic customs. In a country where public intoxication is illegal, the usual sight of boozy supporters thronging the streets is likely to be absent from the first World Cup in the Middle East. Instead, most of the drinking will take place at the official fan zones or at licensed restaurants or hotels. It looks unlikely that ordinary ticket-holders will be able to drink at games, although no decision has been announced. FIFA is offering hospitality packages, starting at $950 and soaring to $4,950 for a group match, that include alcohol and other perks.

Alcohol “will be available in additional fan and hospitality locations”, the world football body said in a statement. According to Akbar Al Baker, chairman of the Qatar Tourism Authority, there will be “as much alcohol as you want”. Fans will arrive at Doha’s dry airport terminal and, once they find a bar, they will be looking at about $10 for a pint of beer and $20 for a cocktail. They will also learn to recognise the euphemistic language used to promote alcohol sales on signs and online. “There are words we should avoid using,” said a manager at a Doha hotel, which is training staff at its sports bar. “Instead of beer, we will say ‘hops and grains’, wine is ‘grape drink’ and for sparkling wine or champagne, it’s ‘bubbly’,” she added. “We have different brunch packages, the most expensive to include alcohol will be called ‘enhanced package’ to avoid embarrassing Qataris who read the menu.”

In 2011, Doha authorities temporarily allowed alcohol at restaurants at its upscale The Pearl district, mostly frequented by foreign residents. But after complaints by Qataris, the authorities clamped down again. In recent months, restaurants there have again been allowed to apply for alcohol licenses, but it was done discreetly and the issue remains taboo. Many in the food and beverage industry are reluctant to talk too publicly about alcohol for fear of upsetting local patrons, Qatari owners, or authorities.