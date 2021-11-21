PM orders facilitation of Chinese investors on emergency basis

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the authorities concerned to facilitate on emergency basis the Chinese investors who are setting up industries in Pakistan.

“We will support Chinese businesses in Pakistan on priority basis, and are grateful to them for their keen interest in accelerating their investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs),” he said in a meeting with a Chinese business delegation led by Chen Yan from Challenge Fashion (Pvt) Ltd.

Imran was told that Chinese businessmen were almost ready to start operations in the glass, ceramics and information technology sectors.

The prime minister said Pakistan and China were connected not only in the past or present but would remain united through their future generations too. “We appreciate the valuable relationship of the peoples of the two countries,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that OPPO, one of the leading tech manufacturers in the world, is going to establish a local mobile manufacturing unit and a research and development centre in Pakistan. It would not only save a lot of foreign exchange reserves on the import of smartphones annually, but would also create employment opportunities for our tech graduates.

The meeting was also attended by Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, SAPM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong along with senior officers concerned.

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong said he was very happy as since the prime minister’s previous meeting with the Chinese businessmen on September 13, a lot of issues had been resolved and great progress had been achieved. He said the Chinese entrepreneurs were encouraged and hoping great progress after this meeting. “We will send more positive information to China to encourage more businessmen to make decision to invest in Pakistan,” he commented.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to take action against the government officers faking complaints registration and resolution on the Pakistan Citizen Portal to show increased satisfaction of citizens at their respective dashboards.

“I personally monitor public complaints at Cthe itizen Portal. No laxity will be tolerated in the resolution of public complaints. No leniency will be shown towards the officers faking resolution of public complaints,” the prime minister said. The prime minister issued instructions to the chief secretaries and IGPs of the provinces, calling for no laxity to those showing negligence towards public complaints.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan said with its policies aimed at future generations, the incumbent government was determined to ensure that every child’s rights including development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security were upheld.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on the World Children’s Day annually celebrated on November 20, said he was pleased that Pakistan had joined the world community in celebrating World Children’s Day 2021. He said this year’s theme “A Better Future for Every Child”, reaffirmed the government’s commitments to the children of Pakistan.