Indian claim of radioactive material ‘rubbish’: FO

Pakistan Saturday rubbished Indian media reports claiming “seizure of possible radioactive material” by the Indian port authorities.

Responding to questions from the press about reports in the Indian media claiming “seizure of possible radioactive material” by the Indian port authorities on shipping containers of a commercial vessel loaded from Karachi Port, the spokesperson stated, “We have noted the reports in the Indian media about ‘seizure of possible radioactive material’ by the Indian port authorities at the Mundra Port on containers loaded on a Shanghai bound commercial vessel from Karachi Port.

In this regard, the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant authorities had informed that these were “EMPTY CONTAINERS” being returned to China which were earlier used for transportation of fuel from China to Karachi for K-2 and K-3 Nuclear Power Plants.