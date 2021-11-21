Nida Yasir criticised for showing controversial content on her show

Morning show host Nida Yasir once again came under fire for showing problematic and controversial saas bahu content on her show. According to the media report, Nida Yasir invited real-life mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law and had a debate between them. As soon as the video clips from her shows went viral, Nida Yasir faced fierce criticism on social media and citizens started demanding a ban on Nida Yasir in their tweets on Twitter. Nida Yasir’s show clips were also shared on different other social media portals and the posts got flooded with a lot of critical comments.













