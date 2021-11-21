Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, November 21, 2021


Islamabad to have modern LED lights

APP

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Aamir Ali Ahmed Saturday directed the formations concerned to replace the street lights with modern LED (Light Emitting Diode) lights at sector F-7 markaz to facilitate the traders. The authority’s chairman issued the instructions during his visit at F-7 Markaz. He was accompanied by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shakeel Munir and senior officials of the federal civic agency.

CDA chairman took notice of the non-functional of street lights and other basic amenities being provided to the visitors.

