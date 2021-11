Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the authorities concerned to take action against housing societies and individuals involved in illegal dumping of garbage. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, to review the cleanliness arrangements in Lahore and the performance of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

The CS said that as per law, stern action would be taken against those involved in illegal dumping after issuing a warning to them.