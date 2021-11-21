Minister criticizes PDM leadership for misleading people

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Kamran Bangash Saturday said that the flop show of 25 alliance parties at Peshawar has exposed the true face of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders who are trying to mislead people for their personal interests. In a statement issued regarding PDM public meeting, Kamran Bangash said that after one month’s preparation a coalition of 25 parties could only hold a meeting of two and a half hundred people. He said there is no room for corrupt elements in the politics of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the people of KP have rejected the opposition as well as PDM from start to till date. He said that the opposition should accept that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not accept PDM and are supporters of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Kamran Bangash said that after completion of the ongoing projects in KP, the opposition would not get any candidate to contest election against PTI.













