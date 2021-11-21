Holy Quran teaching at school level a key achievement

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Saturday said the children were future of any nation and their better education and training was the first duty of all of us.

“Our children were capable and talented and not less than the children of any other country in the world,” he said while addressing Children’s Education Rights Conference 2021 held at Government Pilot Secondary School in connection with world children’s day.

He said the Corona pandemic had harmed the whole world and added that it also created social and economic issues in the country and also affected education sector a lot.