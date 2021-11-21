Shafqat lays foundation stone of NCA graduate block

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood laid foundation stone of new graduate block and also inaugurated NCA digital studio here at National College of Arts (NCA) on Saturday. Addressing the ceremony organized in this connection, the minister was of the view that more students will be able to get admission in the NCA with the construction of new block. Shafqat Mahmood mentioned that no government of the past had given as much budget for higher education as the present government has allocated for promotion of education sector. Expressing happiness over the establishment of state-of-the-art digital studio lab, the federal education minister congratulated the students and faculty members on getting the status of university. He said that NCA has a prominent position in the art institutions not only in Pakistan but all over the world, assuring that with the status of university, this great institution will be improved further. About the closure of schools due to coronavirus, he said, now the situation is not that to close the educational institutions, adding that closure of educational institutions due to coronavirus pandemic had already inflicted huge losses of the studies to students.













