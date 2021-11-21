10 more national records broken in DHA National Swimming Championship

On day two of DHA National Swimming Championship, another 10 new national records were broken indifferent categories of men and women, rounding up the figure to 17 in total. Pakistan Army continuedits domination on day two of DHA National Swimming Championship, leading points table followed byWAPDA at second place and Sindh at third place.

Earlier in the day, 03 more national records were broken in women events by JahanaraNabi (WAPDA) in800M Freestyle (open category), Pakistan Army in 4x100M Medley relay in under 16 category andFatima Salman of Pakistan Army in 50M butterfly, under 12 category.

Begum Federal Minister Education and Professional Training in Pakistan HumariaMehmood and BegumAdministrator DHA, Lahore Mrs. Sadia Waheed were chief guests on the occasion. At the end of thewomen event session, Chief guests distributed medals to the prize winners.

On the occasion, Begum Administrator DHA Lahore Mrs. Sadia Waheed presented a memento on behalfof DHA Lahore to MrsHumaira Mahmood. At the conclusion of day two, 07 more national records were broken in men events by M. AmaanSiddiqui of Pakistan Army in 400M individual Medley and 100M Freestyle in under 16 category, DaniyalGhualmNabi of WAPDA in 100M Breast stroke of under 16 category, Muhammad Ahmad Durrani of KPKin 100M Backstroke of under 16 category, Ali Mitha of Sindh in 100M Backstroke and 100M Freestyle ofunder 14 category and M DayyanKashif of Punjab in 100M Freestyle of under 12 category.