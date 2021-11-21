Meeting reviews situation of dengue, corona vaccinationin Bahawalpur

A meeting was held under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to review the situations of dengue, coronavirus vaccination drive Reach Every Door (RED) and price control in the division.

The Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Noman Yousaf, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amir Nazir Kachchi, Additional Commissioner Coordination Muhammad Faisal Ata and Additional Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that door to door vaccination is being carried out during the corona vaccination campaign (RED). More than 1.27 million people have been vaccinated against corona while 41.13 million people across the division will be vaccinated during the campaign.

The meeting was further informed that 80 beds have been allotted in the hospitals of Bahawalpur district, 85 beds in the hospitals of Bahawalnagar district and 75 beds in the hospitals of Rahim Yar Khan district for dengue patients.

Similarly, 554 teams in 348 union councils across the division are involved in the process of monitoring and eradication of dengue larvae. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said that the campaign against hoarders and overcharging should be intensified.

All measures should be taken to make the food items available in the markets at the rates fixed by the government. On the instructions of the Government, food items, sugar, flour, pulses, chicken and other essential items including vegetables were supplied in large quantities throughout the division.

The meeting was informed that the Price Control Magistrates in Bahawalpur Division visited a total of 9822 places during a week and inspected the prices of groceries and essential commodities.