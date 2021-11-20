Master MoltyFoam Collaborates with Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) for their Clean Green Pakistan Campaign

Master MoltyFoam, Pakistan’s leading mattress manufacturer, collaborated with Kaghan Development Authority to help curb the unnecessary use of plastic in the northern areas and facilitate the government in making Kaghan Valley green again.



Under KDA’s “Clean Green Pakistan” initiative, the brand lends a hand by distributing bio-degradable bags in the valley. This campaign aims to reduce the carbon footprint in the valley and promote a sustainable future by promoting the concept of reusing your own bag and refusing unnecessary plastic.

Talking about the initiative, Maham Fatima (Group Brand Manager at Master Group of Industries) shared her thoughts behind the company’s latest campaign on environmental sustainability, she said, “Master MoltyFoam is developing climate combat programs to encourage a pivotable action plan from the business community of Pakistan.”

She further stressed the urgency of climate action by saying, “Pakistan being a third world country is at the pit of the fire – global warming, thus it’s time to take climate action before the damage is irreversible.”



Not only this, to elevate the tourist’ experience, Master MoltyFoam also installed bill beds in various areas including Lullusar, Naran, Jhalkad and Saif-ul-Malook, etc. intending to support tourism by assisting the government and creating comfortable spaces where tourists and locals can relax.

Agreeing with the same thought, Mr. Asad Shehzad, the Assistant Director of Planning (KDA) shared his views saying: “KDA’s working for the sustainable development of this area. There are tourists that are coming in thousand per day. They have no place to relax or sit. So, this MoltyFoam initiative of installing the benches is really boosting our sustainable development objective.”





This initiative is being widely applauded by the natives as well as renowned figures all over the country and beyond.