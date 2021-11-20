Dubai passengers offloaded twice from plane due to technical error

‘

KARACHI: Passengers were offloaded twice from a Dubai-bound jet at Karachi Jinnah International Airport when they experienced a technical malfunction.

The flight, FZ-330, has been delayed by around 10 hours. It was scheduled to take off from Karachi airport on Friday night at 1:05 am but has not yet been able to depart for its destination.

Officials at the airport relayed that the passengers were disembarked from the plane twice after the plane’s engine developed a technical fault.

On November 16, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi to Islamabad had developed a technical fault before departure.

Passengers on the Karachi-Islamabad flight were delayed for more than 1.5 hours due to a technical issue with the plane.