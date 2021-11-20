TikTok restored in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has restored the services of TikTok on assurances of the platform to control immoral and indecent content.

Following the imposition of the video platform ban on July 20, 2021, the PTA remained in communications with the management of the social media app.

As a result of continuous engagement, senior management of the platform assured the PTA of its commitment to take necessary measures to control unlawful content in accordance with local laws and societal norms, said a news release issued by the PTA here on Friday.

The TikTok management also assured that the users who are continuously involved in uploading unlawful content will be blocked from using the platform.

Keeping in view the assurances, the regulatory authority has decided to lift the ban on the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok forthwith.

The PTA will continue to monitor the platform to ensure that unlawful content contrary to Pakistan’s law and societal values is not disseminated.