Egypt allows 10 Pakistani companies to export meat

While making the announcement via his Twitter handle on Friday, Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said, “10 Pakistani companies have met the specification of Egpyt Veternaity regulations.” He congratulated ten slaughterhouses from Pakistan which have been approved by Egypt’s Veterinary Quarantine Department for export of meat to Egypt. This has been done as a result of an audit conducted by the Egyptian Veterinary authorities, he said. “This is a part of our policy of geographical and product diversification,” he added. He further urged the exporters to go full speed ahead to capitalize on this opportunity as this sector has immense potential. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has exported 95,991 tonnes (worth $333 million) meat and meat preparations in FY21 — an all-time high figures — against 83,749 tonnes ($304m) a year ago. However, the average per tonne price (APT) remained low at $3,473 as compared to $3,631 in FY20.













