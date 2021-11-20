PDWP approves two development schemes

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes of public building and agriculture sectors with an estimated cost of Rs4,620.278 million. The schemes were approved in the 40th PDWP meeting of the current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes include the establishment of Revenue Academy, Lahore at a cost of Rs1,191.147 million, and promotion of high-value agriculture through solarisation of drip and sprinkler irrigation systems (SMART, DLI-4b) (revised) at the cost of Rs3,429.131 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning and Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and representatives of the relevant departments attended the meeting.













