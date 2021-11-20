National Geographic’s top 25 travel destinations for 2022 revealed

All our travel plans were put to a disappointing halt after coronavirus wreaked havoc across the globe. But now with the COVID-19 pandemic gradually ebbing and travel restrictions easing around the world, travellers are all set to finally pack their bags and go out to explore again.

But if you are confused about where to travel in 2022, look no further as National Geographic has curated a list of 25 exciting destinations that will satiate your wanderlust in the coming year. Spread across five categories – nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family – the list promises to offer some unforgettable and diverse travel experiences.

“This year’s list celebrates a number of World Heritage sites in honour of UNESCO’s 50 years of helping to safeguard cultural and natural treasures,” National Geographic said.

Here is National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2022’ list.

CULTURE

Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China

Tin Pan Alley, London

Hokkaido, Japan

Procida, Italy

Atlanta, Georgia

SUSTAINABILITY

Ruhr Valley, Germany

Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador

Lódz, Poland

National Columbia Gorge Scenic Area, Oregon/Washington

Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique

NATURE

Caprivi Strip, Namibia

Northern Minnesota

Lake Baikal, Russia

Belize Maya Forest Reserve

Victoria, Australia

ADVENTURE

Seine River Bike Trail, France

Costa Rica

Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada

Palau

Arapahoe Basin, Colorado

FAMILY

Danube River Cruise

Lycia, Turkey

Granada, Spain

Bonaire

Eastern Shore, Maryland

What are you waiting for?