National Geographic’s top 25 travel destinations for 2022 revealed

All our travel plans were put to a disappointing halt after coronavirus wreaked havoc across the globe. But now with the COVID-19 pandemic gradually ebbing and travel restrictions easing around the world, travellers are all set to finally pack their bags and go out to explore again. But if you are confused about where to travel in 2022, look no further as National Geographic has curated a list of 25 exciting destinations that will satiate your wanderlust in the coming year. Spread across five categories – nature, adventure, culture, sustainability and family – the list promises to offer some unforgettable and diverse travel experiences. “This year’s list celebrates a number of World Heritage sites in honour of UNESCO’s 50 years of helping to safeguard cultural and natural treasures,” National Geographic said. Here is National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World 2022’ list. CULTURE Jingmai Mountain, Yunnan, China Tin Pan Alley, London Hokkaido, Japan Procida, Italy Atlanta, Georgia SUSTAINABILITY Ruhr Valley, Germany Parque Nacional Yasuni, Ecuador Lódz, Poland National Columbia Gorge Scenic Area, Oregon/Washington Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique NATURE Caprivi Strip, Namibia Northern Minnesota Lake Baikal, Russia Belize Maya Forest Reserve Victoria, Australia ADVENTURE Seine River Bike Trail, France Costa Rica Nepisiguit Mi’gmaq Trail, New Brunswick, Canada Palau Arapahoe Basin, Colorado FAMILY Danube River Cruise Lycia, Turkey Granada, Spain Bonaire Eastern Shore, Maryland What are you waiting for?