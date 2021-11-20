Senate clears journalists protection, NAB bills

450158_7195526_nab_akhbarAmid the opposition uproar, the Senate Friday passed the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021, aimed at authorizing the government to establish a commission for protection of journalists and media professionals. Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari moved the bill in the House. Thirty-five votes were polled in favour of the bill and 29 against. An independent group, led by Senator Dilawar Khan, also supported the government in its bid to get the bill passed. The opposition protested the government’s move to include the bill as an additional item in the agenda, with lawmakers shouting, “Rubber Stamp Parliament unacceptable”. Mazari said it had taken the ministry one year to formulate the bill. Under the bill, an independent commission will inquire into complaints against threats or acts of torture, killing, violent attacks, forced disappearance and arbitrary arrests. The commission reports would be laid before the parliament through the Ministry of Human Rights. According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, protection and promotion of rights of journalists and media professionals is central to safeguarding the right to freedom of expression. Meanwhile, the House also passed the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which provides for extension in the tenure of prosecutor general of NAB. Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Naseem piloted the bill in the House. Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill says, Section 8 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (XVII of 1999) provides that the President of Pakistan, in consultation with Chairman NAB, may appoint any person, who is qualified to be appointed as a judge of Supreme Court, as Prosecutor General Accountability for a term of three years. To amend this provision, so that the appointment of Prosecutor General becomes less restrictive, the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 has been made and promulgated by the President under Article 89 (1) of the Constitution. Later, speaking on a point of order, Senator Faisal Javed said the joint sitting of Parliament had passed all those bills by majority vote for which the opposition was pressurizing the government and sought NRO in a bid to pass them.













