DCO chief visits COMSATS University

Secretary General Digital Cooperation Organization Deemah Y. Alyahya Friday visited various digital facilities at the COMSATS University and showed keen interest in the Center for Policy Studies and Business Incubation Center. The secretary general DCO along with a four-member delegation is in Pakistan on an official visit.

According to the press release, Alyahya is a renowned digital economy expert and advocate of digital literacy, empowerment and training in communities traditionally marginalized by the ‘digital divide’. Alyahya was briefed about CUI Data Center, Digitalization of Library, Video Conferencing Facility, Medical Image Processing Research Group (MIPRG) and Medical Imaging and Diagnostics Lab (MIDL). Prof. Madani gave a detailed presentation about the CUI.

He informed that the COMSATS University Islamabad is a public sector university having seven campuses in Pakistan with five faculties, twenty-two academic departments and nine state of the art research centers.

He said the CUI offered more than 100 degree programs at BS, MS and PhD level to over 34,000 students, including over500 international students. Prof. Madani also informed regarding the special initiatives of CUI on digitization, internationalization and technology innovation patronized by Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector CUI.