COVID-19 claims another like, 15 new infections in Rawalpindi

Fifteen more tested positive of deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,176 in the district, while one lost his battle of life against the fatal disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 36,172 from Rawalpindi and 3004 from other districts.

Among the new patients, three belonged to Taxila, two each from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, Potohar town and Rawal town, while one each case has arrived from Gujar Khan, Kahutta, Kallar Syeda, Khushab, Mianwali and Attock.

“Presently 23 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting eight each in Institute of Urology and Fauji foundation hospital, six in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in Bilal hospital,” the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 37,860 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,865 with Rawalpindi and 2995 from outside districts. In addition, the report informed that 172 were quarantined, including 88 at home and 84 in the isolation centres. The report further said that 3,577,144 people, including 43,933 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.04 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.