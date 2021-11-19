MoU signed with Chinese organization for cervical cancer screening

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between Nishtar Medical University and Wuhan Landing Intelligence Medical Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. China to enhance cooperation for using cervical cancer screening technology.

Pakistan is about to launch a diagnostic programme for cervical cancer screening with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

An online meeting was held between the representatives of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Wuhan Landing Intelligence Medical Hi-Tech Company Limited China wherein NMU was represented by Vice Chancellor Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed.

Wuhan Landing Intelligence Medical Co., Ltd. was represented by Chairperson Dr Sun Siaorong. Chairperson Department of Gynecology NMU Dr Mehnaz Khakwani and Dr Shahid Irshad Rao, Asst Prof Pathology Dr Amir Ashiq and Dr. Nabila Tariq were also present.

NMU Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed said that under this MoU, Wuhan Landing Intelligence Medical Company will provide high quality free screening service for women regarding cervical cancer in Pakistan.