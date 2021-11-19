Crackdown on Peshawar pollution emitting factories on the cards

Another full-fledged operation is being initiated against pollution spreading factories to cleanse Peshawar of environmental hazards.

This was said during a meeting on abolition of pollution and crackdown on pollution creating crushing plants, creation of awareness among the people and other steps held here on Friday.

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud presided over the meeting.

Besides, the district administrations of Peshawar and Khyber, the higher authorities of environment and industries and other authorities concerned also attended the meeting.

A group of industrialists from Peshawar and Mohmand districts headed by prominent industrialist Ghulam Sarwar Mohmand especially attended the meeting.

The commissioner said a mass awareness campaign was being launched against pollution creating factories and for other measures while a formal seminar would also be held in that regard wherein recommendations would be sought from civil society and general public.

During the meeting, a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) GulBano was also constituted for creating awareness among the people before taking action against environment polluting factories and to attract the owners of factories and industrial units for installatoin of filtration plants and redressal of the reservations of industrialists.

Other members of the committee will include renowned industrialists, civil society, higher authorities of environment and industries departments and officers of the district administration.

On this occasion, Ghulam Sarwar Mohmand assured the commissioner of his full cooperation in the endures of administration for abolition of pollution. However, he also stressed efforts to address the reservations of some industrialists and maintenance of their businesses, so as to abolish pollution, without hurting the businesses of industrialists.

The meeting agreed on joining hands on steps for overcoming environmental pollution.