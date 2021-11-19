Proper use of antibiotics emphasized

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) Friday organized an awareness walk on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

The aim of the event was to raise awareness of the threat of antibiotic resistance and the importance of appropriate antibiotic prescribing.

The event was held to create awareness of the misuse and overuse of antibiotics in humans and animals. A large number of health professionals, students, partners, and media personnel participated in the event.

Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram, Executive Director, said it’s a serious problem having the potential to develop into a global health crisis.

“One of the most effective ways to do is to make sure we use our antibiotics appropriately. This helps ensure medicines remain effective not only in dealing with serious illnesses, but also common infections,” he added.

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) is celebrated from November 18-24 every year. The theme of the year 2021 is Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance.

Being the focal point for AMR, the NIH under the auspices of Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination is observing World Antibiotic Awareness Week from Nov 12-18 2021.

This week, the NIH has planned series of activities including distribution of awareness materials for the general public, webinars, conference, photo competition, and poster competition for kids.

All around the world, bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites are changing, and no longer respond to the medicines used to treat the infections they cause.

This antimicrobial resistance makes infections harder to treat, which increases the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death. Antimicrobial resistance emerges naturally, usually through genetic changes.

The overuse and misuse of antimicrobials in humans, livestock, and agriculture have accelerated the process, as has a lack of clean water and sanitation, and inadequate infection prevention and control.