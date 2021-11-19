MoU next week for export of onion to China

As a big achievement, Chinese and Pakistani dignitaries are about to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the export of Pakistani onion to China. The signing ceremony is scheduled on November 23, source form Chinese Embassy in Pakistan told Gwadar Pro.

This MoU will ensure the safe entry of onion from Pakistan to China. It is an important step towards building cooperation between Pakistan and China on the exports of agricultural goods from Pakistan.

Agriculture sector in Pakistan is an untapped sector where investment and partnership potentials exist. Earlier in October this year, China and Pakistan agreed to sign two MoUs to enhance export of onion to China and to introduce revolutionary Chinese Juncao technology.

“We will facilitate Pakistani exports of cherry, onion, potato and other agricultural products to China, actively promote the construction of foot-and-mouth disease free zones and help Pakistan bring beef and mutton products into the Chinese market,” Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong noted.

On September 8th, Nong called on Pakistani Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam in Islamabad. Both dignitaries agreed to enhance trade and exchange of technologies in the agriculture sector.

Syed Fakhar Imam said Pakistan has huge export potential in terms of vegetables and fruits such as mango, citrus fruits, apple cherries, etc. He said that trade between the two countries has huge potential and can be increased significantly.

“As China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) enters the second phase of high-quality development with a focus on agricultural and industrial cooperation, China will introduce more Pakistani agricultural products to China,” remarked Nong Rong while addressing China-Pakistan Agricultural Products Processing Cooperation and Exchange Forum held on June 23.