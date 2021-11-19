PRCS provides life-saving oxygen concentrators to govt hospitals

Contributing to the government’s efforts to ensure the safety of COVID-19 patients, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) handed over 16 life-saving Oxygen Concentrators to government hospitals of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq handed over 4 life-saving oxygen concentrators each to the representatives of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) and the Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) aka Polyclinic in Islamabad, Holy Family Hospital [HFH] and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant [RIUT] during a simple ceremony held at PRCS, National Headquarters. PRCS Vice Chairman Asif Bajwa, Secretary General, Officers and volunteers were also present on this occasion.

The Oxygen Concentrators will be used for treating patients suffering from coronavirus infection and other diseases in these hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq said the contribution will supplement the government’s continuous efforts to augment the healthcare system and provide the best possible care to all patients. He said PRCS teams have been working overtime to handsomely contribute towards the national institutionalized efforts to overcome the spread of the COVID-19 in the country through a robust synergized response.

He said in addition to the distribution of oxygen concentrators, PRCS had provided masks, sanitizers, personal protection equipment [PPE] and hygiene kits to the health facilities across Pakistan during the pandemic, PRCS had also mobilized its trained volunteers for distribution of ration among the poor and deserving people.

Abrar ul Haq said the efforts of PRCS to help the vulnerable segments will continue with utmost commitment and resolve until the pandemic is completely defeated. He hailed the cooperation of Movement Partners, especially ICRC, IFRC and ECHO for providing funding support during Covid-19 operations.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said that PRCS has expanded its recently launched campaign for door-to-door and mobile vaccination against Covid-19 virus in order to contain the spread of pandemic in the country. As part of the initiative, door-to-door vaccination drive is in full swing in the territorial limits of Islamabad Capital Territory and in different districts across the country in collaboration with government.

He said it is a matter of great honor for the PRCS that the RCCH was designated by the government as a Mass Vaccination Centre for Covid-19 where more than 450,000 people have been vaccinated so far.