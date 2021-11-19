Seven national records at National Swimming Championship

Seven national records were made on day one of the National Swimming Championship 2021 that begins today at K- Block swimming pool, Phase-V, DHA Lahore. Total of 09 teams comprising different age groups, ofmen,women, boys & girls well be competing in 106 events from 19 Nov to 21 Nov 21.

Administrator DHA Lahore, Brigadier WaheedGulSatti, was the chief guest on the opening ceremony. On his arrival, Chairman and CEO Maj Majid Waseem (Retd) briefed the guests on ambit and modalities of National swimming championship 2021.Later,the chief guest declared the games open and witnessed march past of the participating teams.

Earlier in the day, women events were held.

On men side, Competition were held in multiple categories and seven previous national records were broken, both in team events as well as in individual events. At the end chief guest Administrator DHA, Brigadier Waheed Gul Sattigave away medals to the position holders.