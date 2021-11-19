Gas Shortage

It’s that time of the year when the industry and households alike wake up to the uncomfortable fact that the government’s claims about ensuring adequate gas supply during winter were false, and that they would have to make do without the commodity for much of the season and also pay a whole lot more for the little supply that does come through. It almost beggars belief that stakeholders and even sections of the business media could see this shortage coming from a long way away, only to be dismissed and even ridiculed by the concerned ministry. This problem should have been probed and settled when a former advisor to PM, Nadeem Babar, scandalised the whole sector with his mismanagement of it.

Consumers are now left to work out domestic arrangements for hot water and cooking food for themselves while the industry is in a virtual state of shock because, on top of the new, unbudgeted tariffs they are subject to, they must also find far more expensive alternatives just to meet production targets. But since all this is already increasing their input cost quite steeply, it is the consumer once again that will have to pay for it; not to mention the loss to export competitiveness and earning, of course.

Since nobody in the government hierarchy is willing to explain much, except that everything is the previous government’s fault, perhaps the prime minister himself can answer a few questions. Why weren’t arrangements made to import LNG in time; around March when most importing countries finalised their contracts? Who should be blamed for failing to read a very clear market and anticipate high prices towards the year-end? Somebody was clearly asleep at the wheel, and it does not take the government to figure out that it was someone in the concerned ministry, so why isn’t any action being taken against anybody for what will surely be a very heavy cost to consumers as well as the federal exchequer?

And, perhaps most importantly, why has this problem become so unmanageable during PTI’s tenure? Gas supply was slowly becoming problematic for quite a while, but it has been fast-tracked over the last few years. Surely, people in power do realise that any exercise to remedy the situation will begin with finding answers to these and more such questions.

The point is that the country is in the grip of a severe gas crisis right now and whatever the reasons for it, it is proof of the incompetence and insensitivity of the energy ministry. And it must be solved as soon as humanly possible. *