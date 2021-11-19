Kidney, liver transplantation to be on Govt expenses in near future: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that in near future the kidney and liver transplantation facility would be provided to people at government expense.

While responding to the questions in the Senate, the minister said that during 2013 to 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took the initiative and launched the health card programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Initially, it was up to Rs 500,000 but, now it had reached up to one million rupees, he added. In near future kidney, liver transplantation, and surgeries would also be on the government expenses, he informed the Senate.

He was responding to a question of Senator Seemee Ezdi about the laws framed for regulating medical profession in Pakistan and controlling the acts of health care providers. He said, the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) was established in 2018 under Islamabad Healthcare Regulations Act, 2018 to regulate the healthcare sector to ensure provision of quality healthcare services in Islamabad. It is an initiative to promote healthcare safety with a mandate to provide Regulation and supervision in all forms and manifestations to the healthcare sector, both in private and public, he added.

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Act, 2018 empowers the Authority to investigate the complaint relating to Medical Negligence by Healthcare Provider or Healthcare Professional. While the powers conferred under section 29, the Authority may impose fine to the offender up to 1 Million rupees. Under Section 3 of the PMC Act 2020 to regulate and control the medical profession, it has power to initiate Disciplinary proceedings against any medical or dental practitioner in respect of any medical negligence or misconduct.

While deciding on such disciplinary action penalties are imposed upon doctors, which include suspension of license for certain period, permanent cancellation of license, or imposition of fine. In PMC and IHRA Acts there is provision for award of compensation to victims for any professional negligence of a medical/dental practitioner.