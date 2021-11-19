CM Buzdar seeks proposals to close schools as smog hits various cities

On Friday, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar chaired a review meeting on the current situation of smog and has ordered effective measures to tackle the current situation.

In the meeting, CM Punjab discussed the issue of school closures in most affected cities. The CM invited expertise from school educationists to discuss the matter of school closure.

Moreover, school education will provide the government with feedback in order to make the decision.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) recommended 50 percent attendance in the offices and proposed to change its timing.

However, the meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik, Provincial Minister for Environment Mohammad Rizwan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Government Spokesman Hassan Khawar, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Lahore Division and other concerned officials.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the Punjab government to issue an immediate notification directing 50pc of private-sector workers to work from home amid high levels of smog in the provincial capital.