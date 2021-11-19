PPP leader Faryal Talpur moves SHC to remove her name from ECL

On Friday, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faryal Talpur moved to Sindh High Court (SHC) to get her name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) to travel to the United Kingdom (UK).

However, the SHC issued notices to the interior ministry, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general (DG) after the ECL removal plea of Frayal Talpur.

In her plea, Faryal Talpur stated that her daughter Ayesha Talpur is receiving education in the UK and she wanted to travel abroad as her daughter’s health has worsened. She sought one-time permission to move to the UK for taking care of her daughter for one week.

Moreover, the court also issued notice to the immigration director-general and additional attorney general to submit their reply in the next hearing on November 26.