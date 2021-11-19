Senate approves NAB amendment ordinance 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Senate has approved National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2021 and the journalists’ protection bill , Friday.

The session was chaired by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. The NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 was presented by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem, while the journalists’ projection bill was introduced by the Human Rights Minister, Dr. Shireen Mazari. Both bills were passed by the upper house of the Parliament with a decisive majority.

The Parliament gave green signal to the NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 and journalists’ protection bill. The Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 have also been approved.

The opposition parties recorded their protest and chanted slogans against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The opposition benches surrounded the Speaker’s dias and tore copies of the day’s agenda. Later, the Senate chairman adjourned the house for an indefinite period. Meanwhile, Sadiq Sanjrani expressed resentment and said that Senate chairman is being targeted when there is no majority in the House. It’s an old habit of the opposition, he added.