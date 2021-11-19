PM wishes Sikh community on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: On Friday morning, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished all Sikhs around the world on Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd birth anniversary.

“Wishing 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world. On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan,” Prime Minister Khan Twitted.

“I reiterate my govt’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals,” he wrote.

On Thursday (yesterday), Indian Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his cabinet members, visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur through Kartarpur Corridor.

The high-level delegation comprising 37 members arrived at gurdwara via Kartarpur Corridor.

On the other hand, Indian authorities earlier this week announced to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Pakistan in a goodwill gesture already opened the Kartarpur Corridor and taken special measures to facilitate the pilgrims arriving in the country.