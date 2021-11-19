Salt Bae’s London steakhouse receives poor reviews

Controversies seem unending for Salt Bae; a Turkish chef whose real name is Nusret Gokce. Gokce rose to fame some years ago, owing to the peculiar style in which he sprinkled salt on food, with the internet presenting him with the moniker ‘Salt Bae’. The chef has opened a chain of eateries across the world, with his Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London making news for all the wrong reasons for a while now. First, it was the fine dining restaurant’s exorbitant rates of dishes, which had netizens fuming. And now, it seems they are not too impressed with the services either. The eatery has received only 37 reviews on Tripadvisor, out of which 21 are rated ‘terrible’. One person claimed that they “booked a table 6 weeks ago with email confirmation from the restaurant”. “Their bookings team even called us in the morning to confirm the booking. When we arrived at the restaurant they said they did not have our booking and we wouldn’t be let in.













