Gold prices rise by Rs2,000, traded at Rs124,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2000 and was sold at Rs124,000 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs122,000 the previous day. The price of ten-gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1715 to Rs106,310 against its sale at Rs104,595 whereas that of and ten-gram 22 karat went up to Rs97,451 from Rs95,880. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1440 and Rs1234.56 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1860 against its sale at $1862, the Jewellers group reported.













