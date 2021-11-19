Squash legend Jansher Khan attends GCU Summit

LAHORE: Universities’ students on Thursday accorded a historic welcome to squash legend Jansher Khan from the main gate of Government College University Lahore to its to clock tower as he arrived to attend the First All Pakistan Summit for Students’ Societies. Hundreds of students participating in the summit from different universities stood on both side of road and welcomed the legend. The GC University also named its Squash Complex after Jansher Khan in recognition of his tremendous services for Pakistan. Jansher Khan along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the “Jansher Khan Squash Complex”. Punjab Local Government and Community Development Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal was also present on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Jansher Khan said squash courts and other facilities should be established in all educational institutions of Pakistan from schools to universities. He said Pakistan was full of talent which needed to be tapped by providing ample opportunities. He thanked students for their love, saying that he was feeling great to be among them. Jansher Khan said sports was must for healthy mind, so all students should participate in them. He cherished the great welcome he received from students.













