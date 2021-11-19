HBL retains title sponsorship of Pakistan Super League till 2025

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League has received a major boost from Habib Bank Limited (HBL) who has reacquired the title sponsorship of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) pinnacle tournament for another four-year cycle (2022-2025). HBL not only exceeded the reserve price in reacquiring the rights but sealed it with a 55 per cent jump from last cycle, which speaks volumes of their belief in the PSL brand. HBL earned title sponsorship rights following a public tender process in which seven interested parties had collected the bid documents.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “I am delighted that the HBL have further strengthened their bond and relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board by committing to support the Pakistan Super League for another four years. Reality is that HBL, in fact, have been investing in the future stars of Pakistan cricket through PSL for which we are eternally grateful. Their decision to continue the partnership is also a validation and endorsement of the brand and product the HBL PSL has become, thanks to the untiring efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board staff and our valued franchises. Both the PCB and franchises, with the patronage of HBL, have worked tirelessly to make the league glamorous, entertaining and exciting for the fans as well as the shortest format specialists who are keen to feature in it.”