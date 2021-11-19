Ex-England star Sturridge debuts Down Under

PERTH: Australia’s A-League kicks off a new season this weekend with former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge set to make his debut in Perth against Adelaide’s Josh Cavallo, who recently revealed he was gay. Sturridge signed with Perth Glory as one of the competition’s highest-calibre players since Italian Alessandro Del Piero joined Sydney FC in 2012. “I’m available,” said the 32-year-old after undergoing a mandatory two weeks’ quarantine. “Of course it’s difficult in quarantine to train ––– you can’t play football or do anything that is natural to a football player. Now it’s about getting match fit and being in football shape again.” The striker, who has not played since February last year when he featured for Turkish side Trabzonspor, is expected to make a cameo off the bench, adding: “I don’t feel nervous at all.” Perth, who finished ninth in the 12-team competition last season, open their campaign against Adelaide United on Saturday in what will be a landmark game for midfielder Cavallo, should he play. The 22-year-old Australia Under-20 international last month came out as the only openly gay men’s footballer in a top-flight league. His decision to go public won plaudits throughout the footballing world.













