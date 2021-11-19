Saif Ali Khan once lost 70% of his earnings in a property scam

In a candid conversation, Saif Ali Khan has now revealed how he was once scammed in a property deal in Mumbai and lost quite a bit of his earnings.

The actor revealed that he invested in a property and lost over 70 percent of all his money into it.

Saif further revealed that he was hoping to get access to the property, but the lockdown struck and he still hasn’t got his office space. “It was all to do with property. I was told I would get it in three years but I still haven’t got it. I lost almost 70 per cent of everything I had earned till that time,” the actor said.

Saif made the revelations in a candid chat with Rani Mukerji. The duo has been busy promoting their upcoming film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The video of the conversation was shared on YouTube by the film’s production house, Yash Raj Films. In a segment of the video, Saif and Rani also spoke about their infamous kiss in 2004 released ‘Hum Tum’, and called it the worst kiss in the history of cinema.

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan have previously worked together in films such as ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’ and ‘Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic’.

Speaking of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, the film story is about two pairs of con artists from different generations set out to prove who’s better. It is scheduled to release theatrically on November 19, 2021.