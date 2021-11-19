Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria set to tie the knot next year

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin and ‘Qaidi Band’ actor Aadar Jain is reportedly set to tie the knot with his actress-girlfriend Tara Sutaria early next year.

Aadar and Tara haven’t openly spoken about dating each other but the duo confirmed their relationship last year.

According to BollywoodLife, marriage is on the cards for the couple. Aadar and Tara reportedly took off to Goa recently where they arrived at the mutual decision to get hitched. As per the source quoted, the duo will get married even before Aadar’s cousin brother Ranbir, who is also rumoured to be walking down the aisle with Alia Bhatt in the summer of 2022.

“The two have been extremely fond of each other and they took their time to get to a place where they could finally decide that it’s time to take the next step. They have arrived at that point now,” the source told BollywoodLife.com.

In an interview with ETimes earlier this year, Aadar was asked if the couple’s engagement was on the cards in their near future. “The only thing I will say about me and Tara is that we are in a very happy space right now,” he said at the time.

Aadar Jain was last seen in ‘Hello Charlie’, which was released in April. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Tadap’. Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is set to make his acting debut with the movie. Tara also has ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in the pipeline.