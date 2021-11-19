Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcome twins!

Actress Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough have turned parents! The dimpled-beauty took to social media and shared the news with her fans. The couple has welcomed twins Jai and Gia.

She wrote: Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Gene Goodenough is a Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company.

The actress is an avid social media user and often shares her updates through Twitter or Instagram.

She was recently spotted with hubby Gene at the stands watching the India-Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup encounter, witnessing the adrenaline-pumping clash of titans.

The 46-year-old actress moved to Los Angeles following the marriage and often visits the country.

She was last seen in the 2018 releases Welcome to New York and Bhaiaji Superhit. Reportedly, Preity Zinta will be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Congratulations to the couple!