China ready to work for high quality CPEC development

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Thursday said that China was ready to work with all parties to advance high quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its synergy with other projects in the region aimed at contributing to economic recovery and development of the region.

“China stands ready for work with all parties to advance high quality development of CPEC and its synergy with other projects in the region so as to contribute to economic recovery and development of the region,” he said during his regular briefing while commenting on remarks of an Indonesian official.

During his recent visit to University of Sialkot, Indonesia’s Minister Counsellor Boy Dharmawan said that ASEAN could connect with global networks like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). “We appreciate such remarks by the Indonesian official,” Zhao Lijian said in his comments.

The Indonesian diplomat also appreciated the idea of the formation of the Association of Maritime Allies Nations (AMAN) to connect ASEAN with giant projects like CPEC and BRI.

Meanwhile, China and Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly build an international innovative community of medical device and value chain for the purposes of benefiting the human health, serving the ‘Belt and Road (BRI) initiative, and contributing to the development of a community of shared future for mankind.

The signing ceremony was held in Shanghai on Thursday at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology (USST), which was attended by the Chinese and international medical associations. Dr Muhammad Shahbaz President of China Pakistan Medical Association signed the MoU with the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology (USST), according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Dr Muhammad Shahbaz said that the purpose of this MoU was to jointly build an international exhibition centre for high-end medical equipment and innovation achievements.

Each party can be given opportunities to display its innovative medical device projects and projects, in order to promote the alignment and application of innovative projects and products.

“Both parties shall share information, experience, knowledge in the field of medical devices and organize regular diversified activities to increase international communication in such important aspects as talent exchange, academic exchange, scientific research exchange, clinical and market application exchange,” he added.

Shahbaz further said that both parties shall jointly organise various seminars, forums, and conferences; carry out various training, including special training, online training. Both parties shall participate in the BRMDIA annual conference and Forum on ‘Belt and Road’ Medical Device Innovation and Application, presenting the newest innovative projects and achievements to facilitate international cooperation.

“We shall make joint efforts to create an integrated industry cluster of medical device research, innovation, production, exhibition, distribution, application, and service aligned to international standard, and guide the development of high-end medical devices in the Yangtze River Delta region and countries along the Belt and Road,” he mentioned.

Professor Liu, vice president of USST said that the Belt and Road Medical Device Innovation and Application will alliance strengthen cooperation and international communication and docking, explore the technological innovation, product innovation, model innovation, and exert efforts to be important forces to promote the development of high-end medical equipment innovation in and out of China.

The Alliance has now 109 member units covering 20 countries (regions), including China, Singapore, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Romania, The Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Serbia, Israel, Italy, Sweden, Holland, Brazil, Canada, and the United States.