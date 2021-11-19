PTI fulfilled promise by giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government has fulfilled its promise after giving voting right to overseas Pakistanis. Expats are the nation’s asset and the government wanted to involve them in policy and decision-making, he added. Talking to APP, he said it was historical day for entire nation especially to overseas Pakistanis as joint sitting of the Parliament passed bill on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and ensuring voting rights to over 9 million overseas Pakistanis. “There remains no more divides and differences, we will all vote for our leadership, irrespective of where we live,” he said and congratulated the patriots [expats] who always remain a driving force behind the country’s economy through their major contributions. Commenting on the Electronic Voting Machines, he said PTI government strongly believes on holding of ‘free, fair transparent’ and credible elections in the country. He said the use of EVM would help ensure holding rigging free polls in the country. The passage of electoral reforms bill by the joint sitting of the parliament was not only a victory of government but also the people of Pakistan, he concluded.













