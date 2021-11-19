IPEMC to play vital role for tackling Covid impacts: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that the IPEMC to play an instrumental role in developing a way forward for dealing with the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. He was presiding over 33rd Meeting of Inter-Provincial Education Minister’s Conference (IPEMC) at a local hotel in Karachi, said the press release.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Sindh and Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Provincial Minister for Universities & Board Sindh attended the meeting physically. Sharam Khan Tarakai, Provincial Minister-Elementary & Secondary Education Department-KPK, Deewan Ali Khan, Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Department-AJK, Dr. Murad Rass, School Education Department-Punjab, Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, Provincial Minister for Higher Education-Punjab attended the meeting virtually. Senior officials of Federal Education Ministry, Provincial/regional education departments of Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Punjab, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan also participated in the meeting.