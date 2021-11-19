Opposition’s tactics against govt failed: Hammad Azhar

Federal Minster for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said that all the tactics of opposition to derail the democratic process were miserably failed in the parliament. All nefarious political designs of corrupt opposition alliance have come to its logical end yesterday, he said while talking to PTV news. After Nov 17’s historic legislation passed by the Parliament have proved that despite all the negative propaganda of the opposition, PTI with its allies have become more stronger and more stable than before, he added. He said opposition has lost its credibility due to its double standards among masses, adding, Parliament is the best forum for dialogue but the opposition always used it for its own interests. He also vowed to continue to struggle against the elements which socially, economically and democratically damaged the country as PTI leadership entered politics not for the sake of power but for serving the nation.













