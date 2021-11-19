56th national swimming championship starts today

The DHA Lahore National swimming championship for 56thmen and 17th women national open and 25th Boys and 20th Girls will be held from 19th(today) to 21 Nov 2021 in K-Swimming pool, DHA Lahore.

Addressing the joint media briefon Thursday at DHA Lahore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maj Majid Waseem (Retd) and Secretary General PSF Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Ali Waseem, thanked DHA management for their support in organizing this championship.

While sharing details of the championship, “PSF officials stated that a total of 09 teams, namely Pakistan Army (defending championships of 2019 swimming championship), Pakistan Navy, Punjab Province, Sindh Province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Balochistan Province HEC, WAPDA, and Federal Area (Islamabad) will compete in 106 different events over 03 days for 2021 swimming championship. This championship will be conducted in 04 age group categories (Males and Females). Though Covid-19 mortality ratio has decreased, still strict Covid-19 SOP’s will be ensured in line with NCOC guidelines”, the officials concluded.

Later, DHA Lahore Director Sports Brig Munir Ahmad (Retd) highlighted DHA’s contributions and efforts that went into organizing the event. DHA is synonymous with ultimate living concept and goes to great lengths to augment this with state of the art sports facilities.DHA Lahore is fully committed to provide not only the best sports infrastructure for its residents but also afford an International standard platform for national and international athletes, thus promoting soft image of Pakistan. Organizing national swimming championship 2021 is an affirmation of that commitment, he concluded.

At the end, media persons were given a guided tour of the swimming pool premises and were briefed about the facilities available for this championship. This media Brief was also attended by Team Captains and officials of all the participating teams.